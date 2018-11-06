Nearly two-thirds of voters expected to cast ballots in Shawnee County; Polls open until 7 p.m. tonight

Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell is expecting a 64.5% voter turnout in the General Election.

The 2014 General Gubernatorial Election turnout was 59.2%. The voter turnout for the 2010 General Gubernatorial was 54.4%. The average for gubernatorial elections since 2002 was 60.2%.

Election Commissioner Howell is also reminding voters of the following items for voter’s going to the Polling Place on Election Day:

Voters should note the location of their voting place. Voters may verify their voting place by calling the Election Office at (785) 251-5900 or online at: myvoteinfo.voteks.org/VoterView/Polling PlaceSearch.do. It’s important for voters to go to their assigned polling location as only that polling place will have the voter’s correct ballot. Each precinct has a unique ballot due to the configuration of districts.

Anyone with any questions concerning their voter registration status may call the Election Office at (785) 251-5900. Additional information is also available on the Shawnee County Election website at www.snco.us/election/. Voters who require assistance should also call the Election Office.

Polls are open until 7 p.m. tonight.