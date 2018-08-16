Nebraska Kearney Picks to Win MIAA Volleyball Crown

Defending MIAA Champion Nebraska Kearney was tabbed as the preseason favorite in the 2018 MIAA Volleyball Coaches Preseason poll. The Lopers received eight first-place votes and earned 108 points.

Following UNK in the preseason poll was Missouri Western with two first-place votes and 94 points. The Griffons and Lopers were the 2017 MIAA Regular Season Co-Champions and both qualified for the NCAA Central Regional a season ago.

Central Oklahoma was edged out by just two points from MWSU as the Bronchos were slotted third. UCO also qualified for the NCAA Central Regional in 2017. Central Missouri was tabbed fourth with 85 points and Washburn was projected fifth with 72 points. The Ichabods earned one first-place vote as well.

In the sixth spot was Northwest Missouri State followed by Lindenwood and then Emporia State. Pittsburg State and Missouri Southern tied for ninth place as Fort Hays State and Southwest Baptist rounded out the preseason coaches poll.

The 2017 Volleyball season begins on Thursday, August 23 as Central Missouri hosts the Peggy Martin Classic in Warrensburg, Missouri. The remaining MIAA teams start their seasons on Friday, August 24 at various locations.

The first MIAA matches are scheduled for Friday, September 14 and the first round of the MIAA Championship begins on Tuesday, November 6. For the complete 2018 MIAA Volleyball schedule, click here.

2018 MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll

Nebraska Kearney (8) – 108

Missouri Western (2) – 94

Central Oklahoma – 92

Central Missouri – 85

Washburn (1) – 72

Northwest Missouri – 67

Lindenwood – 60

Emporia State – 50

Pittsburg State – 30

Missouri Southern – 30

Fort Hays State – 27

Southwest Baptist – 11

*Not All School Returned Ballots