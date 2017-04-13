WIBW News Now!

Nebraska officials plan to complain to Kansas about smoke

by on April 13, 2017 at 10:50 AM (2 hours ago)

Nebraska officials say they’ll complain to Kansas about smoke from its agriculture burning that sometimes makes it unhealthy to breathe in some parts of Nebraska.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department issued a health warning Wednesday, warning people to stay indoors.

Gov. Pete Ricketts’ spokesman Taylor Gage says Nebraska officials will follow up with their counterparts in Kansas. On Wednesday he told the Lincoln Journal
Star that the “air quality today is unacceptable.”

Lincoln Mayor Chris Beutler’s chief of staff, Rick Hoppe , says officials are reviewing all options, “including potential legal action.”

Officials have said the smoke originates mostly in Kansas’ Flint Hills area. A Kansas Department of Health and Environment spokesman says he can’t immediately say what Kansas’ response might be.

