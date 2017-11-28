Nebraska Power Farming Show Second Largest In Country

Farmers can get a head start on the new year.

“The Nebraska Power Farming Show is December 5-7, at the Lancaster Event Center in Lincoln, Nebraska,” announced Cindy Feldman, marketing director for the Iowa-Nebraska Equipment Dealers Association, show sponsors.

“Three times larger than the average show, more than 760 farm equipment and agribusiness companies will have about 2,300 booths spanning 9.2 acres,” Feldman said.

Farmers come to the show to see, touch and learn about the latest products and services. “Gaining a competitive edge by reducing cost or increasing productivity is the name of the game,” Feldman insisted.

With 12 percent companies new at the show this year, many of the exhibitors don’t even go to other farm shows. “This is your only chance to see them,” according to Feldman.

Everything from the latest equipment and attachment to inputs and agriculture technology will be on display. Feldman said, “Smaller manufacturers, those considered the real innovators of the industry, introduce new products at the show.”

It’s strictly an agriculture show, with only products for the farming industry, the promoter pointed out.

Perhaps most important of all, products are available for purchase right there. “Exhibitor ‘show stopper’ specials make it even more enticing to shop at the show,” Feldman noted.

Conveniently located at the east edge of Lincoln, Nebraska, “You won’t struggle with downtown traffic or limited parking options at this show,” Feldman informed.

Admission to the show is free. “That combined with plenty of free parking makes the Nebraska Power Farming Show, December 5-7, hands down, the best value around. See you this week,” Feldman welcomed.