Nebraska Power Farming Show This Week In Lincoln, Nebraska

The second largest indoor farm show in the United States is scheduled December 4-6 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Spread across 9.2 acres, the 12th annual Nebraska Power Farming Show features the broadest mix of ag-related products and services in the Midwest.

“The Nebraska Power Farming Show is an agricultural megastore,” said Tom Junge, show director.

“With 790 companies on hand representing 60 product and service categories, farmers and ranchers will find everything they need to increase profits, lower input costs and improve productivity,” said Cindy Feldman, marketing director of the Iowa-Nebraska Equipment Dealers Association (INEDA).

The Nebraska Power Farming Show is produced by the INEDA in conjunction with local Nebraska and Iowa farm equipment dealerships.

More than half of the Nebraska Power Farming Show exhibitors don’t participate in the nearest outdoor show, according to Feldman.

“This may be your only chance to see them in Kansas or Nebraska,” Junge said.

Nearly 100 companies are also new to the Nebraska Power Farming Show this year.

A special new attraction is an Ag Innovation Pitch Competition Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 5, at 2 o’clock in Pavilion 2 East.

“Listen to six ag tech start-ups ‘pitch’ their latest ideas to help producers manage their operations more effectively,” Feldman invited. A $20,000 grand prize and a $5,000 People’s Choice will be awarded.

New to the Midwest, Yamaha’s RMAX, an unmanned copter sprayer, will be displayed throughout the show in the Pavilion 3 café.

Parking and admission for the Nebraska Power Farming Show at the Lancaster Event Center in Lincoln are free.

Show hours are 8:30, to 4:30, Tuesday and Wednesday, and 8:30, to 3 o’clock on Thursday.

“This will be a great farm show. See you there,” Feldman welcomed

Additional information is available at www.nebraskapowershow.com.