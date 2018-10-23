WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Nebraska woman arrested for crash in Kansas that killed 3

by on October 23, 2018 at 3:24 PM (2 hours ago)

Authorities say a woman involved in a collision that killed three people in Kansas has been captured in Nebraska.

Jackson County, Kansas, Sheriff Tim Morse says in a news release that 49-year-old Maria Perez-Marquez, of Omaha, was arrested by U.S. Marshals Tuesday in Nebraska.  Details of where she was arrested were not immediately released.

Perez-Marquez is charged in Kansas with three counts of involuntary manslaughter after a crash in November near Holton that killed the mother, sister and uncle of two Kansas high school football players shortly after the family watched the boys’ Sabetha team win a state football championship.  Two other people were injured.

Perez-Marquez failed to appear in Jackson County District Court in October.  Morse says Perez-Marquez is being held in Omaha awaiting an extradition hearing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.