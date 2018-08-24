WIBW News Now!

Nebraska woman arrested in head-on crash that killed 3 in Jackson County after football game

August 24, 2018

A Nebraska woman has been arrested in a head-on crash that killed the mother, sister and uncle of two Kansas high school football players as the family returned home from watching the boys’ team win a state football championship.

KMBC-TV reports that the Jackson County, Kansas, Sheriff’s Office says Maria Perez-Marquez is awaiting extradition to Kansas.  She was arrested Thursday in Omaha, Nebraska, on an involuntary manslaughter warrant in the November 2017 deaths of 42-year-old Carmen Ukele, 11-year-old Marlee Ukele and 62-year-old Stephen Ukele.

Coach Garrett Michael says brothers Tanner and Carson Ukele were pulled off the Sabetha High School football team bus after a celebratory dinner.  A trooper
later told them their father had been hurt and the others had died.  Perez-Marquez was passing another vehicle before the crash.

