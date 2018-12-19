Needs of aging family should be topic of conversation this holiday, expert says

As you get together with family this holiday, it may be time for tough conversations about what to do in case of problems with aging family members.

“It might be a good time to ask your parents how their health is, what the doctor has said about their health lately,” said Health Care Expert Katherine Hayes with the Bipartisan Policy Center. “Also, to talk with your siblings about what will happen if Mom or Dad ends up in the hospital and they need to be discharged, but they’re not ready to go home yet. Who is going to take care of them? Who is going to help?”

There are several questions you can ask your parents to help avoid some potential hazards.

“Do you feel comfortable in your home? Are there things that can be done to make you feel safer, like grab bars,” said Hayes. “Are you getting a little shaky going up and down that step, you know, in and out of your front door? Do you need help getting in and out of the shower? These are the sorts of things that will give you a sense in advance of what their risk is.”

It’s also important to know that there are resources in the area that can help.

“There are minor home modifications that can be made,” said Hayes. “In Kansas, if you’ll look at the social service agencies that are there, you can reach out to them, the area agencies on aging. There are both public and private not-for-profit agencies there that can help with this a little bit.”

There have also been changes in federal law that allow for some Medicare managed care plans to pay for some of these improvements, because it is cheaper for the government to prevent a fall than pay for the hospital stay after it happens. Check on your family’s specific coverage for details.