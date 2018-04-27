Negotiators close to getting final version of wrongly convicted compensation bill done

In the Judiciary conference committee meeting Friday morning on a bill designed to compensate those wrongly convicted of crimes in Kansas for their missed time in society, Democrat Senator David Haley made an observation upon learning that the amount of compensation would likely be lowered from $80,000 to $65,000 per year of incarceration for those who would benefit from the new statute.

“Would any of you sitting around this table, or anyone in this room, say, just give me $80,000 a year and we’re good?” Haley asked. “Some of us may. I wouldn’t. To say now that we reduce it to 65 or 50, wherever we dicker on what that amount is, at least in my mind, $80,000 would not be acceptable for me, even with some of the additional measures that we have.”

This is still better than current law, as right now, Kansas does not pay anything to anyone imprisoned for a crime they did not commit. People can sue, but this bill would allow for payments without a legal fight first. The high-profile case of Floyd Bledsoe, who was convicted and served 16 years in prison for a rape and murder he didn’t commit brought the issue to the forefront in recent years.

A timeline for when the conference committee report might get to the floor has not been set yet.