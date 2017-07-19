Neighbor helps woman escape northeast Topeka house fire

A Topeka woman was displaced, but uninjured after a neighbor helped her escape a house fire Tuesday night.

Rick Turkin says it was around 8:30 p.m. when he saw flames coming from an upstairs window of the home in the 1100 block of NE Winfield.

Turkin told WIBW News Now that he knew the woman has difficulty walking, so he and his son rushed over and kicked open the door. He says the woman didn’t realize her house was on fire.

“I got her to the kitchen and to the door when she said ‘I smell smoke, now get my kittens,” Turkin said. “I ran back in and got two of them. There were a couple more I couldn’t grab, but I saw at least one of them run off.”

Topeka Fire Battalion Chief Eric Bauer says the fire started on the second floor of the home. Firefighters were unable to get upstairs due to the amount of debris on the floor and staircase.

Crews had to cut through an exterior wall on the north side and remove several large pieces of debris in order to get to the flames. Additional crews sprayed water through a window on the south side of the home to keep the blaze from spreading.

The woman was not injured in the fire, but treated by AMR at the scene for an existing medical condition. The American Red Cross was called to the scene to offer assistance to the victim.

Bauer says it was not immediately clear what caused the fire.