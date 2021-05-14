Neodesha Gains English Company Expansion
Governor Laura Kelly has announced that London-based Sicut Enterprises has selected Neodesha as the site of their new North American manufacturing hub, projected to create 132 new full-time jobs over the next five years.
“Sicut’s new manufacturing hub will create over 130 good-paying manufacturing jobs and generate significant investment for Neodesha and the entire Southeast region,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Our ability to recruit companies like Sicut to put down roots proves that with our central location and world-class workforce, Kansas can compete for jobs and businesses around the globe.”
Sicut Enterprises Limited is the European market leader for the manufacture and supply of recycled plastic composite railroad ties.
After having successfully completed a range of demanding tests with U.S. Class One Railroads, the company now is expanding into North America for the first time.
The company evaluated sites in multiple states before selecting Kansas, purchasing an existing building in Neodesha.