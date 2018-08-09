WIBW News Now!

Neodesha man sentenced to more than 19 years in prison for 2016 murder

by on August 9, 2018 at 10:51 AM (2 hours ago)

According to a news release from Attorney General Derek Schmidt, a Wilson County man was sentenced Wednesday to more than 19 years in prison for murder. 

37-year-old DeJay Lynn Schlegel of Neodesha pleaded no contest in May to one count of reckless murder in the second degree, one count of arson, one count of interference with law enforcement and one count of theft.  Judge David W. Rogers sentenced Schlegel to 238 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections.  The crimes occurred in December of 2016 in connection with the death of Michael Elam.

The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Neodesha Police Department.  Assistant Attorney General Jessica Domme of Schmidt’s office prosecuted the case.