Ness County Sheriff arrested for official misconduct Thursday

A Western Kansas sheriff has been arrested by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

According to a release from the KBI, Ness County Sheriff Bryan Whipple was arrested following an investigation into official misconduct.

The KBI initiated an investigation into allegations against the Sheriff at the request of the Ness County Attorney.

The 47-year-old from Ness City was arrested at approximately 11:45 a.m. Thursday.

He was arrested for perjury, making false information, criminal distribution of firearms to a felon, and official misconduct.

The alleged crimes are suspected to have occurred over the past four years.

Whipple made his first court appearance in Rush County District Court shortly after his arrest. Ness County Attorney Kevin Salzman is expected to prosecute the case.