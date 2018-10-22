Ness County sheriff pleads guilty to selling gun to convicted felon, resigns

According to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister, the Sheriff of Ness County pleaded guilty Monday to a federal firearm charge and agreed to resign.

Sheriff Bryan Whipple, 48, pleaded guilty to one count of knowingly selling a gun to a person who was prohibited under federal law from possessing a firearm. In his plea, Whipple admitted he arranged to sell a .45 caliber pistol and ammunition to a man he knew was a convicted felon.

The plea agreement calls for Whipple to resign his position as sheriff and to surrender his law enforcement certification from the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training. Both parties will recommend Whipple be sentenced to probation. Sentencing is set for January 17th.