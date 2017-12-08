Netawaka woman severely burned Friday

A woman from Netawaka is in a Kansas City hospital after suffering severe burns on Friday.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call just before 7:45 Friday morning from a home in the 600 block of Commercial Street in Netawaka. The 75-year-old woman apparently caught fire from a cooking stove where the open flames ignited her clothing. The stove was being used to heat the home. The structure was not damaged.

The woman was airlifted to the University of Kansas Medical Center by Life Star Air Ambulance.