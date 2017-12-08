WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


31°F
Clear
Feels Like 26°
Winds WSW 5 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear45°
27°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear44°
27°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear59°
35°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy56°
29°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy46°
29°

Netawaka woman severely burned Friday

by on December 8, 2017 at 8:26 PM (2 hours ago)

A woman from Netawaka is in a Kansas City hospital after suffering severe burns on Friday.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call just before 7:45 Friday morning from a home in the 600 block of Commercial Street in Netawaka. The 75-year-old woman apparently caught fire from a cooking stove where the open flames ignited her clothing. The stove was being used to heat the home. The structure was not damaged.

The woman was airlifted to the University of Kansas Medical Center by Life Star Air Ambulance.