New acts announced for 2018 Kicker Country Stampede

Manhattan, Kansas (September 28th) – Kicker Country Stampede is excited to announce even more performers added to the already stellar line-up.

In addition to previously-announced headliner Florida Georgia Line, Alabama, Cole Swindell, Charlie Daniels Band, Brett Young, Kane Brown, Ryan Griffin, Randy Rogers Band, Marshall Tucker Band and Cody Johnson will hit the Cenex® Mainstage June 21-23, 2018, in Manhattan, Kansas.

Kicker Country Stampede has been part of summer fun for thousands of people for over twenty-two years.

It’s the punch of adrenaline when the gates open and people rush in with their lawn chairs to the music blasting. It’s the ice cold beverage of choice under the warm Kansas sun. It’s the smell of burgers on the grill as you walk through the campgrounds. It’s the tall cottonwood trees dancing to the songs of your favorite country artists.

Kicker Country Stampede is where memories are made with your friends.

Soak up the sun, the fun and the best in country music at the Kicker Country Stampede. Camp for the week or come for the day – either way it’s THE party you don’t want to miss!

Additional Cenex® Mainstage, NSAI Song Writer’s stage, Tuttleville stage, Carlos O’Kelly’s Radio World stage and VIP Stage talent will be announced in November.

Tickets and general campsites are on sale now. Preferred camping, and Premier camping is sold out.

For a limited time, 3-day tickets are $120. Complete ticket and camping package information can be accessed by calling 800-795-8091 or online at www.countrystampede.com.