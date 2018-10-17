New Ad In KS-02 Highlights Paul Davis’ Career Of Serving Himself

Congressional Leadership Fund (@CLFSuperPAC), the super PAC endorsed by House Republican leadership, today released a new ad, “Wined And Dined,” in Kansas’ 2nd Congressional District. The ad contrasts Steve Watkins career of serving the country with Paul Davis’ career of serving himself. The ad will run on television in the Topeka and Kansas City media markets and on digital platforms throughout the district.

“While Steve Watkins was serving our country, Paul Davis was getting caught with a stripper and wining and dining legislators as a sleazy lobbyist,” said Michael Byerly, CLF spokesman. “Kansans deserve a leader like Steve Watkins who will work to cut taxes and help the economy grow, not another tax-and-spend politician like Paul Davis.”

In addition to the ad campaign, CLF previously opened a field office in Kansas’ 2nd Congressional District. Each CLF field office is supported by a full-time staffer and hundreds of interns and volunteers who engage with voters on a daily basis through hyper-targeted phone banking and door-to-door canvassing.