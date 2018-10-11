New Ad released by Congressional Leadership Fund Super PAC in KS 2nd District race

Congressional Leadership Fund (@CLFSuperPAC), the super PAC endorsed by House Republican leadership, today released a new ad, “Lead The Fight,” in Kansas’ 2nd Congressional District. The ad contrasts Steve Watkins’ military background with liberal Paul Davis’ tax and spend record. The ad will run on television in the Topeka and Kansas City media markets and on digital platforms throughout the district.

“Steve Watkins will lead the fight to cut taxes and spending in Congress,” said Michael Byerly, CLF spokesman. “Sleazy Paul Davis voted repeatedly for higher taxes and fees, costing Kansas families over a billion dollars – he would make Washington worse.”

In addition to the ad campaign, CLF previously opened a field office in Kansas’ 2nd Congressional District. Each CLF field office is supported by a full-time staffer and hundreds of interns and volunteers who engage with voters on a daily basis through hyper-targeted phone banking and door-to-door canvassing.