New Addiction Research Center to start at KU thanks to $2 million gift

With a $2 million gift from KU alumnus Daniel Logan and his wife, Gladys Cofrin, KU will launch the Cofrin-Logan Center for Addiction Research & Treatment. KU acting provost Carl Lejuez helped launch a similar center at the University of Maryland before coming to KU.

“It allows us to kind of combine both state-of-the-art research on understanding why people use and misuse substances, but also then apply that to prevention and intervention strategies,” said Lejuez. “What’s really great about the way it is positioned with the gift is that we are able to impact the quality of treatment services all throughout Lawrence and adjacent communities.”

Both Cofrin and Logan are in recovery from addictions themselves and know firsthand the importance of fighting the stigma associated with addiction and making effective treatment options more available and accessible.

“We’ll be able to have highly trained addiction treatment specialists here and also graduate students learning how to do that, who would then be able to be deployed into settings where they are already treating addictions, but also cases where they are treating other things,” said Lejuez. “Maybe they’re focused on medical conditions or other psychological conditions and they don’t have the capacity to treat the addiction.”

Several programs focused on addictions ranging from alcohol to drugs to gambling to eating disorders will be launched and announced later this fall. The center will focus on the behavioral side of addiction treatment.

“There’s only so much we can do at first,” said Lejuez. “As we start to identify the places where we can help out the most and have the biggest impact, then for the leadership at the center to think about how to seek out other funding to be able to then increase the scope and the scale of the services. I think a lot of it is really just expectation setting now and going through that period where we can build up to what I think we’ll be able to do within a few years.”

Therapy will be a key part of the center, in both groups and on an individual basis. The center is not the first time Logan and Cofrin have given back to KU through philanthropy. In 2015, they established a scholarship for students with exceptional need who live in scholarship halls, with preference to students who live in Battenfeld Hall, where Logan lived when he was an undergraduate at KU. The scholarship is named for his parents, Philip and Joann Logan.

