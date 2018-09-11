New Anti-Human Trafficking Program Manager for Kansas announced Monday

Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) Secretary Gina Meier-Hummel is pleased to announce Kent Bauman as the Human Trafficking Program Manager. This is a new position created to help coordinate Anti-Human Trafficking efforts across the state.

Prior to serving the agency, Bauman served at the Wichita Police Department, where he had been employed since 1987. Most recently, he was assigned to the Exploited and Missing Children Unit (EMCU). While at the EMCU, he regularly partnered with DCF to investigate cases of missing children, runaways, human trafficking and Commercial Sexual Exploitation of Children (CSEC). Since 2006, Bauman was involved in the investigation of more than 200 CSEC cases, and he was the first investigator to charge and convict a human trafficker in the state of Kansas.

“Kent has extensive knowledge about human trafficking and we are excited and grateful to have him at the agency,” said Secretary Meier-Hummel. “We purposefully created this position because we wanted to strengthen DCF’s approach to preventing human trafficking, and I believe Kent’s impressive background will serve him well as he leads DCF anti-human trafficking efforts across the state.”

In addition to serving as the Human Trafficking Program Manager, Bauman will also dually serve as the DCF Law Enforcement liaison, to help improve communication and collaboration between the agency and local law enforcement.

Bauman has a bachelor’s degree in Education from Southwest Baptist University.

“I look forward to working with law enforcement, local community partners and other state agencies to help improve DCF Anti-Human Trafficking efforts in Kansas,” said Bauman. “Trafficking survivors are some of our most vulnerable Kansans, and I am humbled to serve them in this new capacity at DCF. Secretary Meier-Hummel has made preventing human trafficking one of her top priorities, and I am excited to work alongside her in this effort.”

DCF partners with local law enforcement and other state agencies to address human trafficking in Kansas. DCF is statutorily required to conduct an initial assessment of children/youth whom law enforcement reasonably believes are victims of human trafficking to determine “safety, appropriate and timely placement and appropriate services to meet the immediate needs of the child.”

If you believe you are a victim of human trafficking or may have information about a possible trafficking situation:

Call 911 if there is risk of immediate harm

Contact the National Human Trafficking hotline: 1-888-373-7888 Or text “befree” at (233733)

If the possible human trafficking victim is a minor, also call the Kansas Protection Report Center (KPRC) at 1-800-922-5330.