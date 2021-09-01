New Arts Grant Program Announced

A new grant program designed to help non-profit arts organizations in Kansas recover from the COVID-19 pandemic has been announced.
The Short-Term Operational Support program provides immediate on-time grants to arts non-profits facing financial hardship due to unforeseen circumstances beyond their control.
Funding for this program comes from the National Endowment for the Arts.
Applications are open through this Saturday.
Applications will be reviewed by a committee of Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission and Kansas Department of Commerce staff.
Grant recommendations and reviews will be presented to the full KCAIC Board, which will make final determination based on available funding and size of qualified applicant pool.
The Arts Commission will notify all applicants of their final decision in early October.
For more information, go to KansasCommerce.gov, and scroll down to the program link.