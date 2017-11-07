New automated system alerts victims of crime on the status of their offenders while in jail

A new automated system called Kansas VINE is now being implemented across Kansas which will be able to alert victims of crime, criminal justice professionals and the general public about the status of an offender who is in jail.

“If a victim of a crime, let’s say a violent crime, wants to keep track of her abuser, she is able to be sent notifications either by phone call, text, e-mail or an in-app notification when there’s any changes in status on that particular offender,” said Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Victim/Witness Coordinator, Deputy Ashley Previty.

VINE stands for Victim Information and Notification Everyday. Participants will be able to anonymously search for offenders and register for notification either by telephone at 1-866-574-8463, on the web at www.vinelink.com, or through the VINEMobile app.

The app is specific to offenders housed in county jails. It does not include the Department of Corrections offenders who are housed in state institutions.

VINE Service is available in English and Spanish with telephone access to customer service representatives 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.