New BC/BS scam reported by Brown County Sheriff

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant sent out a release Wednesday about a new scam circulating in Northeast Kansas.

Residents are being contacted by telephone by someone who identifies themselves as a Blue Cross/Blue Shield representative. They are informing residents that they are trying to update information by phone and in some cases have asked to come to the residents home to propose new BC/BS policy information. Several residents have informed Merchant that a time and date was agreed upon for the so-called representative to come to their home and when that date arrived, the caller contacted the resident and claimed to have some kind of scheduling issue and asked if they could just take the information over the phone. In all cases the resident hung up and reported this activity.

Merchant spoke with a Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas representative and was informed that they will NEVER make unsolicited sales calls and will never make appointments to come to your home. If you feel that you have been a victim of this scam, notify your local law enforcement at once. Never give out personal information over the phone or the Internet.