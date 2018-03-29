New bill would allow adoption agencies to refuse placements to gay and lesbian couples

Adoption and foster care organizations contracting with Kansas welfare officials would be allowed to refuse placements to gay and lesbian couples based on religious beliefs under a bill that has passed the Senate.

The Kansas City Star reports that the bill that passed Thursday on a 28-12 vote now heads to the House, where nearly identical legislation has also been introduced.

Senator Barbara Bollier of Mission Hills called the legislation “sick discrimination”, but supporters of the bill said no one will be discriminated against and that it is needed to attract more organizations to help in adoptions.

In other parts of the country, the American Civil Liberties Union has taken adoption agencies to court over similar policies. ACLU of Kansas says it would be willing to do so as well.