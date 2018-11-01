New blog post shows another measure where school spending isn’t growing as fast as economy, says Tallman

The Kansas Association of School Boards Vice President for Advocacy Mark Tallman looked at another measure of how Kansans are spending their dollars and it shows that school spending is going up, but not as much as other spending in the state from 2010 to 2017.

“Kansas income, in total, of everyone in the state, rose faster than our education spending in that time,” said Tallman. “It rose about 26 percent and our education spending rose about 8 and a half percent.”

Part of the increase in overall income and in overall school spending can be explained by raw population numbers.

“We have had an increase in enrollment,” said Tallman. “I would also point out, we’ve also had an increase in people. Part of the reason that our income is going up, part of the reason our spending is going up is there are more people living in the state, more people working, more people spending.”

There are many measures by which spending has not kept up with economic growth.

“Over the last seven, eight years or so, our education funding, by almost every measure, has not been keeping up with most other measures. It’s not grown as fast as total income. It’s not grown as fast as inflation. Particularly on a per-pupil basis. It’s not keeping up with other states. I think that’s a real thing. The debate may be whether that’s a bad thing.”

There are arguments to be made that schools are getting more efficient because they have been forced to be, or that because they are already so efficient, as revealed in the WestEd study, that only more funds can move the needle, but that’s where the policy questions lie.