New Broadband Assistance Available

The Emergency Broadband Benefit, a program that helped people afford internet service, ended last year.
Now there’s a new federal program, the Affordable Connectivity Program – or ACP – available.
Current Emergency Broadband Benefit participants have until March 1 to contact their internet provider and switch over to the new plan.
The ACP provides a monthly discount of up to $30 per month for broadband, up to $75 per month discount for households on qualifying Tribal lands, and one-time discount of up to $100 for a computer or tablet purchase if the household contributes more than $10 but less than $50 toward the purchase price.
Eligibility is determined based on income or participation in certain assistance programs.
To qualify based on income, participants must be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level.
More information is at kcc.ks.gov