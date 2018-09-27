New car tech can save lives, AAA survey says

Analysis of the benefits of technology already in many new vehicles indicates it has the potential to prevent almost 3 million crashes and nearly 10,000 deaths a year, according to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

“Things like autonomous braking, forward collision warning, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, those types of technology,” said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. “A lot of those are currently in many new cars. We expect those to be standard on almost all new cars here in the next two or three years.”

As part of its ongoing traffic safety mission, the AAA Foundation evaluated the potential these popular Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) have in helping to reduce or prevent crashes.

“These ADAS technologies have the potential to do a lot of good,” said Steward. “They can save lives. They can help prevent crashes. We found that if installed in all vehicles, these technologies could potentially prevent more than 2.7 million crashes.”

Nearly 2 million of those would be prevented through the use of forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking.

“We recommend that auto makers and auto dealers prioritize strong consumer education about these vehicle technologies,” said Steward. “We can all reap the benefits of it. In fact, only about half the drivers that we surveyed who report purchasing their vehicle from a car dealership received training on this Advanced Driver Assistance technology.”

The AAA Foundation research suggests ADAS technology could have prevented more than 24,000 crashes in Kansas and more than 100 deaths if it had been available in 2016. For additional resources, visit

AAA.com/DriverAssistanceSystem.