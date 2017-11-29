New Cargill Biodiesel plant coming to Wichita

Cargill says it will begin construction next month on a $90 million biodiesel plant in Wichita.

The company said Wednesday in a news release that the 42,000-square-foot plant will employ 35 full-time workers. It is expected to begin operating in January 2019.

Cargill official Pat Woerner said the new plant will allow Wichita to be a competitive supplier of biofuels.

The Wichita Eagle reports the plant is separate from the construction of Cargill Protein’s new $60 million headquarters in Wichita.

The Minneapolis-based company said the plant will replace an oil refinery. Work from the refinery will be transferred to other Cargill facilities.

The new biodiesel plant is expected to produce 60 million gallons of biodiesel.

Cargill also has biodiesel plants in Iowa Falls, Iowa, and Kansas City, Missouri.