New CDC statistics call for action to reduce opioid addiction, poverty

Newly compiled opioid overdose and suicide statistics are sobering for states across the country, including Kansas.

“In just one year, from 2016 to 2017, the drug related death rate in Kansas increased 6 percent,” said John Auerbach with Trust for America’s Health. “While 6 percent is lower than the increase in some of the other states, it’s alarmingly high.”

It will take a team effort to turn this deterioration around.

“We tend to think about the response as needing to be a comprehensive one that certainly provides overdose reversal

with Naloxone and access to drug treatment for people that are already addicted,” said Auerbach.

It’s important to stop addiction before it starts, when you can.

“That means focusing on the underlying reasons,” said Auerbach. “Some of those have gotten attention, like appropriate prescribing of opioids, but there hasn’t been enough attention to the conditions in people’s lives which often put them at greater risk. Conditions like poverty, high unemployment, stress in their lives related to personal factors or other factors.”

The suicide death rate across the country increased by 4 percent from 2016 to 2017.