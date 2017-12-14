WIBW News Now!

New child care capacity survey sees Kansas falling short

by on December 14, 2017 at 3:25 PM (2 hours ago)

A survey released this week by Child Care Aware of Kansas shows that there are not enough child care providers in the vast majority of Kansas.

“Really, only in a small handful of counties do they have adequate child care available to the families who are needing it,” said Leadell Ediger, Executive Director of Child Care Aware of Kansas. “Really, it is a border-to-border issue that I think, as Kansans, we need to be looking at.”

In only four Kansas counties are there enough child care providers to meet potential demand. Those counties are Rawlins, Republic, Logan and Trego Counties. Gove County is the next closest to adequate.

“It’s almost a hidden problem, because there are so many rural counties,” said Ediger. “You know in urban areas there are a number of children. Again, when you look county by county at the number of children that need childcare, it is staggering.”

More than 40 counties have 50 percent or less of the capacity needed based on the number of children in their county under the age of 6.

“This is meant to be a conversation starter in many of these counties,” said Ediger. “What can we do as Topeka or Shawnee County or Saline County or Wyandotte County, what can we do to help young families who are needing early childhood services?

The report says that critical supports for child care programs should include planning, personnel development, training and technical assistance, program evaluation, continuous quality improvement and ongoing coordination and communication. Here is the full report.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.