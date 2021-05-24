New Child Welfare Law Requires Physical Check
Kansas’ child welfare department will be required to visually observe a child when they’re investigating allegations of abuse or neglect under a bill Governor Laura Kelly has signed into law.
The measure is known as “Adrian’s Law,” named for a 7-year-old Kansas City, Kansas boy, Adrian Jones, who was murdered in 2015.
The boy was tortured and starved before his remains were fed to pigs on his family’s rental property.
His father and stepmother were sentenced to life in prison in connection with his death.
Department for Children and Families records showed that the department did not have physical contact with Adrian after February 2012, despite an earlier report suggesting his mother might have abused him.
The new law also will establish a 13-member joint legislative committee to provide oversight for the state’s child welfare system.
The measure passed both chambers earlier this month with no members voting against it.