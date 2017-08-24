New City Manager looking forward to Topeka move

The new City Manager for Topeka is looking to get closer to home, and that’s one reason he chose to apply for the position.

First of all, it’s in the neighborhood where I grew up,” said Brent Trout. “I grew up in Blue Springs, Missouri and graduated high school from there. It’s pretty close to home.”

Trout is also looking forward to helping another city grow the way that he has Mason City, Iowa.

“You look at what Topeka is currently doing, there are many types of projects and initiatives that they are working on,” said Trout. “It’s exciting to see what’s trying to be accomplished there. A capital city also appeals to me. I went to school at Drake University in Des Moines, the capital city of Iowa. I really like what usually is happening. There always seems to be something going on in the capital city.”

Trout believes the work he is doing with economic development can translate once he moves.

“We’re in the middle of our process, we call it Vision North Iowa, to look at our strategic plan for economic development,” said Trout. “That’s not unlike Topeka’s Momentum 2022. I’m in the middle of that process. I think the things that I am learning and then learning what the plan is for 2022, how we implement that. I think those are things that we are doing here in Mason City.”

Trout plans to move to Topeka with his wife. They plan to come down and house hunt in September.