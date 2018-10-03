New CLF ad points to tax increase votes by Davis

Congressional Leadership Fund (@CLFSuperPAC), the super PAC endorsed by House Republican leadership, today released a new ad, “24 Times,” in Kansas’ 2nd Congressional District. The ad contrasts liberal Paul Davis’ record of repeatedly voting for higher taxes and fees with Steve Watkins support to cut taxes and job-killing regulations. The ad will run on television in the Topeka and Kansas City media markets and on digital platforms throughout the district.

“Liberal Paul Davis voted repeatedly for higher taxes and fees, including higher income and sales taxes,” said Michael Byerly, CLF spokesman. “Steve Watkins will keep the economy strong by cutting taxes for families and small businesses, job-killing regulations and the national debt. Kansans deserve better than liberal tax and spend politician Paul Davis.”

In addition to the ad campaign, CLF previously opened a field office in Kansas’ 2nd Congressional District. Each CLF field office is supported by a full-time staffer and hundreds of interns and volunteers who engage with voters on a daily basis through hyper-targeted phone banking and door-to-door canvassing.

Republican newcomer Steve Watkins is running against Davis in November.