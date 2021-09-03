New COVID-19 Safety Group Formed

In an effort to promote health and safety in schools, Governor Laura Kelly has announced the Safer Classrooms Workgroup.
The Safer Classrooms Workgroup will be composed of pediatricians, family physicians, school nurses, pharmacists, school psychologists, and other health professionals.
They will meet weekly.
Every week, the workgroup will release a “School Safety Report” to serve as a resource for media, parents, schools, communities, and policymakers.
Information in this weekly report will include policies on testing and masking in schools, and best practices that can be shared across school districts; updates on school districts with quarantine, testing, and masking policies; information on school district vaccination and testing events; county-level data on youth vaccinations, cases, hospitalizations, and deaths; and schools with active outbreaks.