New COVID-19 Variant Found in Kansas
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Emerging Variant known as the Brazilian variant has been identified in an individual in Sedgwick County.
A case investigation is being conducted to determine how the person became infected with this particular variant of COVID-19, and if others may have been exposed.
No further details will be released concerning the patient, including demographics.
The variant was originally identified in four travelers from Brazil, who were tested during routine screening at an airport outside Tokyo.
This variant was detected in the U.S. at the end of January, and has been found in 31 states and territories.
Although this strain can reduce the effectiveness of some vaccines, vaccines still provide strong protection against severe illness and death.
Two other variants of concern have been identified in Kansas – the UK variant and the South African variant.