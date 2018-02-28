New data is good, as long as needs are also looked at, says KASB advocate

The search for new numbers to work through in school finance discussions has validity, according to an advocate from the Kansas Association of School Boards.

“I don’t know anyone who has said that looking at new data is wrong,” said Mark Tallman, Vice-President for Advocacy with KASB. “There are concerns. Are we going to try to frame this in a way just to get a lower result, or are we honestly saying, what does it take to get a certain result?”

Tallman isn’t sure the bar for educational achievement isn’t higher than it was during the time of previous studies.

“I would argue that the expectations now of what we want to accomplish are greater than they were when the last studies were done,” said Tallman. “A key thing, I think, that we will be watching when this study is released is, what are they going to say is that benchmark?”

Governor Sam Brownback set high goals for achievement in his final State of the State in exchange for more money. New Governor Jeff Colyer doesn’t seem to have lowered them any.

“The goal in five years is to have a 95 percent graduation rate,” said Tallman. “No state in the country has a graduation rate that high. The goal is to have 75 percent of kids essentially college ready or with some post-secondary experience. No state in the country is there. No state in the country ever has. We’re talking about goals that have never been achieved. We firmly believe that the data will tell you, if you’re going to do that, it’s going to take more resources.”

The planned release date for the study is March 15. The Legislature has a court-mandated April 30 deadline for action on school finance.