New device puts cell phone at center of ‘Look before you lock’ initiative

KidsandCars.org is offering a new tool to help parents drive safer and remember their kids on hot summer days.

“The tool is for parents, to help remember to look before you lock and check the back seat for baby and prevent distractions while driving,” said Amber Rollins with KidsandCars.org.

The CellSlip is a pouch that makes your cell phone inoperable.

“When you put your cell phone inside of it, you won’t get any of your text messages or phone call notifications while you’re driving,” said Rollins. “We want to encourage parents to put their phone in the CellSlip and place it in the seat pocket right in front of their child’s car seat in the back seat, so that they have to open that back door and look before you lock every single time they leave that vehicle.”

Obviously, the baby is your most important cargo anytime you go, but the CellSlip is there to serve as a reminder.

“A cell phone is something that everybody accesses very frequently throughout their day,” said Rollins. “We all have our calendars on our phone, we do all of our shopping on our phone, we’ve got work email and to contact somebody you have to have your phone. All these things that you’d have to go to your phone for and if you didn’t have your phone, you’d have to go back to the car to get it.”

This would make it less likely that baby could ever be forgotten, even if your routine was disrupted in some way, which is the point of the CellSlip. To get the CellSlip, go to KidsandCars.org.