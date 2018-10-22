New Eisenhower statue unveiled on statehouse grounds

Governor Jeff Colyer and members of the Eisenhower family participated in the official unveiling of a new statue honoring President Dwight D. Eisenhower on the statehouse grounds Monday. The statue is located on the northwest lawn of the Capitol.

“Ike is the true definition of a leader. I take great pride in the fact that one of the greatest leaders of the past century was from Abilene, Kansas, right here in the true heart of America,” said Governor Colyer. “Ike taught us that in order to effectively lead, you need to listen and serve, a model for all Kansans to follow.”

President Eisenhower became the 34th President of the United States in 1953, before that serving in the U.S. Army during World War I. In World War II, he served as Supreme Commander of the Allied Expeditionary Force.

“We are deeply humbled that my Grandfather would be honored in this way,” said Mary Eisenhower Atwater. “This statue will act as a beacon of light for all who see it and come from simple beginnings to strive for their dreams. It is only fitting that this statue looks on the Kansas Capitol grounds reminding him of where he started and where he lays to rest.”

In February, Governor Colyer chose to sign SB 262, which authorized the construction of the statue, as the first bill he signed in to law. The bill signing was held at the Dwight Eisenhower Presidential Library in Abilene.

The statue is now the fourth tribute to President Eisenhower on the statehouse grounds.

Photo courtesy of Governor Colyer’s office.