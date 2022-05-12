New Election Law Signed

A new election statute has been signed into law by Governor Laura Kelly.
The bill provides for the use of electronic poll books in elections, and the approval of such books by the secretary of state.
It requires all voting systems to use individual voter-verified paper ballots with a distinctive watermark,
It also requires the secretary of state and local election officers to develop an affidavit to be signed by election workers regarding the handling of completed ballots.
Audits of any federal, statewide or state legislative race that is within one percent of the total votes cast must now be done, and randomized audits of elections procedures used in four counties in even-numbered years must also occur.
Finally, it requires a county election officer to send a confirmation of address when there is no election-related activity for any four-calendar year period.