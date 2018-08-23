New EPA rule ‘more reasonable’ says energy lawyer

The Environmental Protection Agency is putting out a new rule to replace the Obama-era Clean Power Plan and a lawyer and former member of the Missouri Public Service Commission is pleased to see it.

“It’s a more reasonable rule than the Obama-era Clean Power Plan,” said Terry Jarrett. “What it does is, it focuses on achieving efficiency gains in coal plants, making them much better able to generate electricity. One of the byproducts of that is, when you increase efficiency of these coal plants, it also reduces emissions, including carbon emissions.”

The change in policy, though it may help keep coal plants that are up and operating open, will likely not cause more construction of that type of generation.

“It would be way too optimistic to say that there’s going to be new coal plants built because of this rule,” said Jarrett. “There won’t be, and we’ll still see coal plants that will be retired in the future. The industry is still moving toward using more renewable energy and using more natural gas.”

The key that makes coal still a viable energy source at this point as compared to renewable or natural gas is that of storage of fuel in the case of very hot or very cold weather. Much more coal can be made available in those cases than is possible for the others right now.

“We call it fuel security in the industry,” said Jarrett. “Coal has up to 70 days, sometimes even up to 90 days of supply right there at the plant. If there’s a disruption in the transportation chain, those plants can continue to run.”

President Trump has called on Energy Secretary Rick Perry to to develop a list of policy options and legal authorities to save coal and nuclear power plants.