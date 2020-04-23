New Executive Order Opens New Areas for Medical Providers
Governor Laura Kelly has issued an executive order dealing with the medical professions.
The order temporarily waives physician supervision or collaboration requirements for certain medical licensees, including advanced practice registered nurses, physician assistants, and licensed practical nurses.
The order permits registered nurses and licensed practical nurses who hold a license that is exempt, inactive, or has lapsed within the past five years to provide medical services appropriate to their qualifications.
The order also allows out-of-state health care providers to practice in Kansas without a Kansas license, but only if they are in good standing in their home state.
Through the order, health care providers assisting the state in its response as coordinated by the Kansas Division of Emergency Management will be covered by the liability protections of the Kansas Emergency Management Act.