New FDA Smoking Cessation campaign to begin in January

Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced an adult smoking cessation education campaign aimed at encouraging cigarette smokers to quit through messages of support that underscore the health benefits of quitting.

These messages will be displayed in and around gas stations and convenience stores – retail locations where smokers face a multitude of triggers and that typically feature cigarette advertisements.

“Every Try Counts seeks to celebrate each quit attempt as a positive step toward success,” said Mitch Zeller, director of the Center for Tobacco Products with the FDA. “That’s because research shows those who have tried quitting before are more likely to try again and those who have tried to quit multiple times have a higher likelihood of quitting for good.”

The idea behind Every Try Counts is to put messaging encouraging trying to quit at the same places where smoking products are sold to counteract some of the potential effects that can cause those who are trying to quit to start again.

“We have come up with encouraging and empowering messages, such as, ‘You didn’t fail at quitting, you just haven’t finished the process,’ and ‘If at first you don’t succeed, try, try, try, try again,’ ” said Zeller.

Studies have shown that cigarette advertising at convenience stores and gas stations can trigger unplanned cigarette purchases.

“According to the Federal Trade Commission, tobacco companies spent more than $8 billion on advertising and promotional expenditures in 2015,” said Zeller. “Industry data suggests that 86 percent of total cigarette sales occur at convenience stores. The campaign ads that we’re announcing today will be placed in various locations at the point of sale, including at the gas pump and other places around the retail environment, such as the front door, the cash register and the shelves.”

In addition to the ads in tobacco retail settings, there will also be print, digital, radio and out of home ads, such as billboards. The campaign will launch in 35 markets in January. There will also be a brand new website at everytrycounts.gov to help smokers with further resources to help with quitting.