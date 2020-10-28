New FHSU Poll of Kansans

A statewide poll of Kansans revealed a majority support re-election of President Donald Trump, nearly half believe the Black Lives Matter movement deepened the nation’s racial divide, and two-thirds endorse legalization of recreational marijuana.
The Reflector reports that the annual survey by the Docking Institute of Public Affairs at Fort Hays State University indicated six of 10 people want Kansas political leaders to expand eligibility for Medicaid, and a similar percentage wouldn’t complain if cigarette and alcohol taxes were increased.
The survey of adult Kansas residents showed that Trump had a 14.4% lead over Joe Biden among registered voters who planned to cast a ballot.
The margin of error for the poll was 4.8%.
The survey said 66.9% of participants would back legalizing recreational marijuana for people 21 years of age.
63.5% would applaud broadening eligibility for Medicaid.
More than 70% agreed wearing a mask or face covering helped reduce the spread of COVID-19, but nearly 15% were convinced of the opposite.