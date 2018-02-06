New filers have nothing to fear, tax expert says

A tax expert says if you have income from a job, you should file your taxes, no matter your stage in life.

“Anyone earning income should really consider filing a return, even if they’re not required to file, this includes anybody with wages from a job or self-employment income,” said Andrew Wagner, senior tax advisor at H&R Block. “Even if you’re under the filing threshold, which is $10,400 if you’re single, $20,700 if you’re married, filing joint, even if you’re under this threshold, you might have withholding from the state or federal government and you’ll really want to consider filing anyway, just so you can get a possible refund.”

First-time filers and others filing the 1040EZ can get it done for free at participating H&R Block offices through the end of the month.

“If you have wages from a job, unemployment or interest income, you can file that 1040EZ,” said Wagner. “As many as 23 million people are actually eligible to file the 1040EZ through February 28 at any H&R Block office that’s participating.”

If you’re intimidated by the whole idea of filing your taxes, H&R Block has people who can help.

“It’s really important just to go into an H&R Block office and sit down with a tax pro,” said Wagner. “That tax pro can kind of work you through it and talk to you about a lot of different things apart from your tax return. You can talk about the potential withholding changes with the new tax plan coming up, talk to you about any other tax planning that might be going on. A lot of people that are on a 1040EZ aren’t on a 1040EZ forever, just maybe the first few years of their career.”

For more information on how to get help, go to hrblock.com.