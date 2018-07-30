New Gaming System Positions Kansas Lottery for Continued Success and Growth

The Kansas Lottery’s new, advanced central gaming system is now “live” at more than 1,700 Kansas Lottery retailers across the state. This follows a successful conversion by the Lottery’s new technology partner Scientific Games as part of an overall plan to responsibly increase returns to the State of Kansas. The Lottery’s data transfer and official switch-over from the old systems technology took place July 29.

“Careful planning started more than two years ago for this complex technology project,” said Terry Presta, Executive Director of the Kansas Lottery. “The entire Lottery staff and hundreds of Scientific Games technologists and personnel have worked closely together on this enormous effort. The expertise of all of these lottery professionals and extensive quality testing has ensured the security and integrity of the games Kansans enjoy so much.”

Players can look forward to these changes:

· New retail point-of-sale terminals and other in-store equipment that offer convenience and speed-of-service.

· Modern new TV monitors for Keno have been installed at Lottery retailers.

· Kansas players can enjoy an exciting portfolio of draw games, plus a new electronic virtual race game called Racetrax that offers the thrill of horseracing and the payout and prizes of a Keno game. All Kansas Lottery retailers offer Racetrax, including more than 300 locations where players can watch the races on TV monitors.

Players’ Tips:

· Players who use play slips will need to fill out new play slips available at every lottery retailer. Old play slips will no longer work.

· Draw game tickets (Powerball, Mega Millions, etc.) printed before July 29 cannot be scanned on new Ticket Checkers. Clerks will be able to scan these “legacy” tickets on lottery terminals, however. To learn more about claiming “legacy” tickets, click on Kansas Lottery Legacy Tickets YouTube Video.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Kansas Lottery to the Scientific Games’ systems family. The new enterprise gaming system and related services from Scientific Games will help the Lottery achieve the strategic goals it set to maximize returns to State of Kansas programs,” said Pat McHugh, Senior Vice President of Global Lottery Systems for Scientific Games. “We are honored to be the provider of choice to help the Lottery grow over the next decade and serve its players and retailers by continuously integrating the industry’s most innovative game content, products, and technology.”

Since the Kansas Lottery’s start up in November 1987, lottery ticket sales have produced more than $1.8 billion in revenues transferred to the State of Kansas.

Where Does the Money Go?

Kansas Lottery Revenue goes into the State Gaming Revenues Fund. On a yearly basis, the first $50 million is divided by a formula which first transfers $80,000 to the Problem Gambling and Addictions Grant Fund. Then 85 percent of the balance is transferred to the Economic Development Initiatives Fund, 10 percent to the Correctional Institutions Building Fund, and 5 percent to the Juvenile Detention Facilities Fund. Any receipts in excess of $50 million must be transferred to the State General Fund.

The Economic Development Initiatives Fund supports state programs that create and retain jobs in Kansas. Those include Kansas Department of Commerce programs, Tourism and Parks programs in the Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks, the Kansas Board of Regents for vocational education programs, and many more.