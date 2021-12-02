      Weather Alert

New Government Program To Keep Water Flowing

Dec 2, 2021 @ 6:19am

Kansas households impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic may benefit from a new program to help restore or prevent disconnection of drinking water and wastewater services.

The Kansas Department for Children and Families is the agency running a new temporary federal program called the Emergency Water Assistance Program, or EWAP.

The purpose of the program is to restore or prevent disconnection of water to households.

Kansas has been given nine million dollars for the program.

Once the funding is exhausted, the program will end.

Households may apply only once for the program.

The money is paid to the water utility, not to the household.

Visit dcf.ks.gov/EWAP for information about qualifying and applying for the program.

Information is also available at local DCF Service Centers.

