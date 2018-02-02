New Governor ‘talked to everybody’ about school funding issue

Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer is talking to all sides to find a solution to the school funding issues that plague the state.

“The very first thing I did on my first full day as Governor was meet with the Republican Senate and House leadership to talk about K-12 funding,” said Colyer. How do we work together? How do we move forward? They’re very willing to do that. I think there are some opportunities. I then met with the Democratic leadership of the House and Senate to discuss with them, where are you going on education? How do we get there? I think that was a good first start.”

This approach appears to be different than that taken by his predecessor, Sam Brownback.

“This is just who I am,” said Colyer. “I talked to everybody. We’re going to listen. We’re going to put the best ideas forward, but make no mistake, I’m a fifth-generation Kansan. I worked for Bob Dole. I worked for Ronald Reagan. You know where I’m coming from. I’m interested in people. I’m interested in results. When the glass is empty or full, I’m not going to fight over that, but if the glass is 70 percent full, I’ll take it and then we’ll go and get the next 30 percent.”

Bob Dole helped shape Colyer’s philosophy toward governing.

“Bob Dole is a great, strong Kansan, but he was also humble,” said Colyer. “I think that lesson was really important. That’s who we are. You can be strong and you can be humble. That’s how you get things done. If you share the credit on who got something done, you can achieve great things.”

Economic growth will be another focus of the Legislative session for Colyer, with a goal of increasing technical training in the state.