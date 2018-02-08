New House K-12 Budget chair says committee will be busy

The new chair of the House K-12 Budget Committee says his group will be busy even as they wait for a cost study to come back in mid-March to help them address the Kansas Supreme Court’s decision on school funding.

“I want to lay a little groundwork for the committee building up to getting those results of that study,” said Republican Fred Patton of Topeka. “Next week, starting on Monday, we’re going to hear from the State Department of Education on, where did they spend new money this year, where are they going to spend the new money we’re giving them for next year and then what would they do with new money over time? How would they spend it and how would that

address the court’s concerns? That’s Monday. We’ll talk about early childhood, how that’s important, try to respond to some of the things the court said or dig into them a little deeper and then, yeah, we’ll wait to hear back from that study and then try to piece it all together at the last minute.”

Patton hopes that his committee is allowed to address the transportation funding issue that has brought some controversy in recent days.

“I think that is a portion of the formula,” said Patton. “I hope, in the coming weeks, we can set a hearing on that. We have a bill that addresses all of the equity issues that the court pointed out, including a piece on transportation, and then we have a transportation fix by itself, so we have two bills in committee that we could hear on this. I think we’ll get to that, probably before March 15 when we get the study results, if possible.”

Patton also believes at this point that the Court can be satisfied without tax increases.

“Revenues appear to be coming in better than we thought they would,” said Patton. “It’s going to be hard to tell until people file their taxes come April, but things are looking good. Moving forward, I don’t know. We have not only education, but there are a lot of competing interests out there. We’ve got highway plan, we’ve got KPERS, we’ve got mental health. We’ve got a number of issues that need addressed in the coming years. That’s going to be the challenge before the Legislature is balancing all of that with the revenues we have.”

Patton replaced Larry Campbell, who left the legislature to become State Budget Director under new Governor Jeff Colyer.