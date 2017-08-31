New Kansas Action for Children VP for Advocacy excited for new role

Kansas Action for Children has hired a new Vice-President for Advocacy, former State Representative John Wilson. Wilson said he thinks he works best in a non-partisan setting, where he can be focused on good policy and ideas and not on politics.

“I love the type of work that KAC does,” Wilson said. “It’s advocating for policies that improve the lives of kids and that’s what I’ve spent my career doing. First and foremost, I believe in the mission of the organization.”

Wilson also has watched KAC during his time at the legislature and he has admired the way they go about their business.

“They’ve got terrific leadership,” said Wilson. “The work culture at the organization itself is really terrific. It’s a great team with good people. Their hearts and minds are in the right place. It just seemed like an incredible place to actually work.”

Though Wilson will be advocating in his new role, his direct lobbying will be limited.

“Kansas Action for Children has a lobbyist,to be above board and make sure nothing goes awry,” said Wilson. “Anybody in that kind of senior-level position registers with the state as a lobbyist, but I will not be in the Statehouse lobbying. I’m going to spend my time in the office working on the communication strategy, working on building support for the policies we are pushing for, by activating a coalition of people around the state. That’s really going to be my role.”

Wilson said the KAC staff seems to have fun even when the work is intense and stressful and he looks forward to being able to focus on that work when he’s at the office and then on his young family when he is at home.