New Kansas Legislator Back to Being Democrat
Aaron Coleman / Image KS House of Representatives
A freshman Kansas House member who’s due to get a public warning from colleagues about his behavior before he took office has rejoined the Democratic Party.
Representative Aaron Coleman of Kansas City, Kansas, confirmed that he returned to the party last week, about three weeks after registering unaffiliated.
Coleman had switched to unaffiliated after the House’s top Democrat, Minority Leader Tom Sawyer, refused to give him any committee assignments.
The 20-year-old Coleman was accused of abusive behavior toward girls and young women before he took office last month, and of telling an aide to Sawyer last year that he would physically harm the legislative leader.
Those allegations led to a complaint from fellow House Democrats, along with a now-deleted tweet criticizing Governor Laura Kelly that said, “People will realize one day when I call a hit out on you it’s real.”